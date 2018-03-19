Fly-tippers are caught out on camera

Two people have been fined over £4,000 for fly-tipping in Dunstable, after both were caught on camera.

One was caught by CCTV and one static camera deployed by Central Bedfordshire Council after several incidents of fly-tipping occurred in the area.

Both offenders were caught in separate incidents in Dunstable. The first at the White Lion Retail Park and the second in Beech Road. Both offenders were asked to attend Luton Magistrates Court this week (Tuesday 13 March).

Corey Ashleigh-John, 21, of Tinsley Close, Luton, was caught on CCTV fly tipping on two separate occasions at the White Lion Retail Park, Dunstable in July 2017. On one occasion he was caught throwing takeaway type food packaging from his vehicle. On the second occasion he was seen to throw food waste on to the floor of the retail park and also a drinks container across the road.

Ashleigh-John was found guilty in his absence at Luton Magistrates’ Court and was fined £660 for each of the three offences and ordered to pay costs of £800 and a victim surcharge of £66.

In August 2017, Daniel James Collins of Wheatfield, Highfield, Hemel Hempstead was caught on a still picture static camera deployed at Beech Road, Dunstable. When interviewed Collins confirmed that the waste was his and was offered the chance to pay a fixed penalty notice of £300 for a small-scale fly-tip.

After failing to make the payment Collins attended Luton Magistrates’ Court this week and pleaded guilty to one offence of fly tipping. He was sentenced to a fine of £899 and ordered to pay costs of £511 and a victim surcharge of £89. This is a total cost to him of £1,499.

Councillor Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services, said: “These prosecutions are another great result for our Community Safety Operations Team. It sends out a strong message to other would-be fly-tippers that we are watching you and we will not tolerate this behaviour.

“These cases both show how cameras can help reduce crime, nuisance and anti-social behaviour, and assist in securing arrests and prosecutions.

“There is no excuse for fly-tipping. Dumping waste illegally puts local people, wildlife and the environment at risk and costs a great deal to clear up.

“Failure to properly dispose of any type of waste is simply not acceptable, and we will take action against anyone caught - regardless of the type or quantity of discarded waste.”