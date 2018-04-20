Flytippers get heavy fines

Two Luton residents have been given fines and costs totalling over £2,500 after being found guilty of fly tipping offences on 6 February 2018.

Harpreet Soora of St Ethelbert Avenue, Luton was fined a total of £1,467, which includes a fine of £600, costs of £797 and Victim Surcharge of £60 for the offence of depositing waste in Mossdale Court, Teesdale on 3 June 2017.

Hacene Bahmed of Mobley Green, Luton, was fined £1,062. This includes a fine of £480, costs of £534 and Victim Surcharge of £48 for the offence of depositing waste on Mobley Green, Luton on 25 June 2017.

Both men pleaded guilty to the offences.

Councillor Aslam Khan, Portfolio Holder for Place and Infrastructure, said: “We hope that these prosecutions send a very strong message that we will always take robust enforcement action in cases like these.”

“Luton Council does not tolerate fly-tipping and it is not acceptable to dump waste. We have two excellent household waste recycling centres and a bulky waste collection service that residents can use if they have excess rubbish to get rid of, so there is simply no excuse for anybody to fly-tip.”

Residents also have the option of using an independent waste carrier to take bulky items away, they can check they are registered here.

It is the responsibility of the householder to always choose someone who’s registered and make sure their waste is disposed of properly. Failure to do so could result in prosecution and a fine.

To report a fly tip in Luton, as well as log any other issues you’ve seen across the town, visit www.luton.gov.uk/myaccount to register and report a problem.