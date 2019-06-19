Footage shows Luton man lunging at officers with knife during drugs raid

Police body-cam footage shows a man from Luton lunging at police officers with a knife moments after they break open his door in a drugs raid.

The man has pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, after he threatened two police officers with a knife during a police raid in Luton.

A still taken from the footage

Officers carried out a warrant in Woodcock Road, Farley Hill, on December 18 last year, as part of an investigation into drugs offences.

After they gained entry, Patrick Hearty, 33, of Woodcock Road, Luton, came out of the front door and launched himself at the officers with a knife in his hand.

Fortunately neither of the officers received serious injuries and Hearty was arrested.

He appeared at Luton Crown Court on Monday, June 17, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. At an earlier court hearing he pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

DI Trevor Davidson said: “Hearty is clearly a dangerous individual and I’m pleased he has pleaded guilty to all counts and will be made to face the consequences of his actions.

“I’d like to commend the bravery of the officers who acted quickly in the face of serious danger to apprehend Hearty, despite the risk posed to them. Every day officers up and down the country put their lives on the line to protect the public, as can be seen in the shocking body worn video footage. It is extremely fortunate no-one was seriously hurt in this incident."

Hearty has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at a later date.