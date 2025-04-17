Former Bedfordshire Police officer would have been sacked for 'inappropriate messages' and predatory behaviour

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A former Bedfordshire Police officer would have been struck off for sending inappropriate messages to a vulnerable woman he had arrested.

At a hearing, the force ruled that PC Daniel Goodman would have been sacked for his conduct, if he had not already resigned.

The former PC had sent messages to the woman after returning her phone, and asked to follow her on social media.

He was also found to have asked for the numbers of female members of the public and sent inappropriate messages to “at least one female he had met while on duty”.

A misconduct panel found his behaviour breached the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions and discreditable conduct – amounting to gross misconduct.

The force said that while Goodman resigned before the hearing, he would have been dismissed if he had still been serving. He will be added to the College of Policing barred list, banning him from returning to policing or similar professions.

Chair of the hearing, Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: “PC Goodman manifestly abused his position, particularly in his behaviour towards Ms A who had been arrested by the former officer and was in his care. She was vulnerable and needed to be safeguarded, not subjected to his predatory behaviour.

“There is particular public concern about the behaviour of police officers and their interaction with females, and the unacceptable actions of this officer will have further damaged that trust and confidence. There simply is no place in policing for anyone who acts in this way.”