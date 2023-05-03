Former holiday camp manager admits grooming teens across the country including in Luton

A former children’s holiday camp manager who groomed more than 70 teenage boys online by pretending to be a 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty.

Cameron Osman, 44 used the online alias ‘Lizzielemon’ to identify his victims on Instagram, MyLol and Love Crush, before moving them on to Google Hangouts, Discord and Skype. He targetted boys across the country – including in Luton.

The 44-year-old, from Southampton, began chatting in a sexual way as he created a fantasy world online with Osman pretending to be a teenage girl. He told his victims his camera was broken and never identified himself.

Cameron Osman

Osman used the alias ‘Lizzielemon’ who he said was a 16-year-old girl from Bristol or Birmingham. He would go to on explain that he had a fetish for dominating boys in school uniform and sports kit and for acting out teacher/student roleplays.

Osman was tracked down and arrested by the National Crime Agency at a friend’s address in Crowborough, East Sussex, in September 2021. Only a few days before, he had resigned from his job at a holiday camp activity centre in Hailsham.

After his laptop and mobile phone were seized, it was revealed Osman had contacted 76 boys in the UK aged, aged between 12 and 16, during 2020 and 2021. All have been safeguarded.

However, officers found no evidence of Osman grooming children at the activity centre.

United States investigators found chats with more sexualised conversations by Osman with underage boys in 27 countries. He had also searched online for underage boys in Columbia, where he was planning to visit.

After being released on bail while the investigation continued, Osman offended again. He was arrested on March 27 this year after another victim was identified. On this occasion, Osman pretended to be a younger man and shared photos of himself.

At St Albans Crown Court yesterday (May 2), Osman pleaded guilty to 36 separate charges, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with a child, and making two category C indecent images of children.

NCA Operations Manager Danielle Pownall said: “Cameron Osman callously preyed on vulnerable teenage boys, masquerading as a teenage girl for his own sexual gratification. I have no doubt, if we had not stopped Osman he would have gone on to commit more severe offending.”