The fly tipped waste found at the site. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A former Houghton Regis resident has been fined after fly-tipped rubbish was found dumped in a garage block in the town.

Central Bedfordshire Council received reports from concerned people after seeing the fly tipping on Cemetery Road in August 2023. Through the council’s investigation of the dumped waste, they were led to a former resident who had moved to her new address in Derby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was interviewed in December 2023, where she admitted to depositing waste in the garage block. She had said she had been clearing out her belongings before handing over her rented property to the landlord. The former resident claimed to have revisited the site the following day to collect it, but officers found waste at the same location during another inspection of the site.

She was handed a £1,000 Fixed Penalty Notice last month for the illegal fly-tipping after her admission and the evidence gathered. The council said: “She cooperated with the enforcement process and paid a discounted penalty of £750 for prompt payment.”