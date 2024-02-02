Former Houghton Regis woman fined after admitting to dumping waste in garage block in the town
A former Houghton Regis resident has been fined after fly-tipped rubbish was found dumped in a garage block in the town.
Central Bedfordshire Council received reports from concerned people after seeing the fly tipping on Cemetery Road in August 2023. Through the council’s investigation of the dumped waste, they were led to a former resident who had moved to her new address in Derby.
She was interviewed in December 2023, where she admitted to depositing waste in the garage block. She had said she had been clearing out her belongings before handing over her rented property to the landlord. The former resident claimed to have revisited the site the following day to collect it, but officers found waste at the same location during another inspection of the site.
She was handed a £1,000 Fixed Penalty Notice last month for the illegal fly-tipping after her admission and the evidence gathered. The council said: “She cooperated with the enforcement process and paid a discounted penalty of £750 for prompt payment.”
Councillor Rebecca Hares, Executive Member responsible for Health and Community Liaison, said: “We're committed to keeping our communities safe and clean for people in Central Bedfordshire. This successful enforcement sends a clear message to anyone who might be thinking of fly-tipping - you'll be held responsible for your actions, regardless of the type of waste."