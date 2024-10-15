Former Luton Town striker Adam Boyd charged with drink driving 'in rehab'

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:04 GMT
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 12:32 GMT
A court hearing for a former Luton Town footballer was adjourned after magistrates heard he was unable to attend due to being in a rehabilitation facility.

Adam Boyd, 42, is charged with driving with excess alcohol on Ashgrove Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Monday, May 6. Boyd, of the town’s Fleet Avenue, is alleged to have had 113 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

He was due to appear at Teesside Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 14, but the court heard Boyd was in rehab and therefore unable to attend the first hearing.

Tyler Plunkett, defending, said: “He is currently in rehab. I’m led to believe it is extensive and limits contact with the outside world.”

Adam Boyd during his playing days at Hartlepool United.
Adam Boyd during his playing days at Hartlepool United.

Boyd, who made over 200 appearances for Hartlepool United during two stints at the club, was granted unconditional bail and the hearing was put back until November.

He joined the Hatters for a fee of £500,000 from Hartlepool in July 2006 and played 23 times, scoring two goals, as he then joined Leyton Orient on a free transfer a year later.

