A paedophile who committed sexual assaults against a teenager whilst working as a swimming coach in Luton has been jailed.

Between 1980 and 1984, Peter Brown was a swim instructor in the town. During these four years, he sexually assaulted a teenage boy.

The victim reported that Brown touched him inappropriately and forced him to touch him inappropriately on several occasions, with the offences happening at locations in Luton and around the country.

Peter Brown (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)

Brown, aged 71, of Ashery Drive, Plymouth, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault on a male and two counts of indecent assault with a child.

He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison on Friday (August 4) at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Miller, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “This was a targeted attack by a man who held a level of power and used it to intimidate and assault a young victim.

DS Miller commended the victim for his bravery throughout the case. She said: “He sadly passed away before the trial could take place and I am so glad we were able to get justice for him.