A woman in Luton was left “extremely shaken up” after masked men with weapons entered her home.

At around 4.20am on Sunday, September 3, a woman was disturbed by four men inside her home on Talbot Road. Police say no items were stolen during the incident. All four men wore face coverings and had weapons with them.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “This was a terrifying incident that has left the victim extremely shaken up.

“Any information could prove vital in identifying those responsible for this offence. We are asking local residents to check any CCTV cameras for footage that could support our investigation.”