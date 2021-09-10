Four arrested in Luton as police target drug dealing, aggressive begging and street drinking in town centre
Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour
Four people were arrested in Luton as police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
Officers from the Luton Community Policing Team took part in a day of action on Wednesday, September 8, targeting anti-social behaviour in the town, including drug dealing, aggressive begging and street drinking.
A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "The team arrested four people for a range of offences including robbery, money laundering and possession of a bladed article.
"They also worked with offenders to achieve two community resolutions for drug offences.
"Officers used a drone as part of a response call out and they also worked closely with the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team from Luton Council on joint patrols to share intelligence about the local area.
"You can share any concerns or issues about your local area by completing the online Have Your Say survey."