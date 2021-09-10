Four arrested in Luton as police target drug dealing, aggressive begging and street drinking in town centre

Four people were arrested in Luton as police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Officers from the Luton Community Policing Team took part in a day of action on Wednesday, September 8, targeting anti-social behaviour in the town, including drug dealing, aggressive begging and street drinking.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "The team arrested four people for a range of offences including robbery, money laundering and possession of a bladed article.

Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the town centre (C) Luton Community Policing Team - @LutonCPT

"They also worked with offenders to achieve two community resolutions for drug offences.

"Officers used a drone as part of a response call out and they also worked closely with the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team from Luton Council on joint patrols to share intelligence about the local area.