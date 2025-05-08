Four arrested in Luton on suspicion of attempted murder as woman in critical condition

Police news.

A woman is in a critical condition after being found with serious injuries in Luton.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital on May 4 and police officers remain in Ashburnham Road and Stuart Street as they piece together what happened.

Four people – two men in their 40s, and a man and a woman in their 30s – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. Three are in police custody for questioning, while the fourth has been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Jon Wheeler said: “The investigation is in its early stages as we work to piece together what happened to result in the woman sustaining such injuries.

“We encourage anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

"We particularly want to hear from people who were in the Ashburnham Road and Dallow Road area in the last week of April who may have seen or heard anything unusual.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting reference 40/25136/25. You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.