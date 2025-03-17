Four arrested including 14-year-old boy from Bedfordshire after shop robbery

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 12:13 BST
Four have been arrested including a 14-year-old Bedfordshire boy following a shop robbery in Kentplaceholder image
Four have been arrested including a 14-year-old Bedfordshire boy following a shop robbery in Kent
Four suspects – including a Bedfordshire boy – have been arrested following a robbery in Kent.

A gang wearing balaclavas stole mobile phones from a shop in Tonbridge on Saturday, March 15.

They were nicked with SIX MINUTES thanks to the help of CCTV operators.

A 20-year-old man from Hertfordshire, two men from London aged 24 and 52, and a 14-year-old boy from Bedfordshire were arrested on suspicion of robbery and were taken into custody.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice