Four arrests and stash of 11 firearms and ammo recovered after joint Met and Beds Police sting in Luton town centre

Four men have been arrested after a firearms warrant was carried out by specialist crime officers from the Metropolitan Police in partnership with Beds Police.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent in Bute Street, in Luton town centre, shortly after 5pm yesterday (Thursday).

Following further searches at a property in Cheapside, Luton, 11 firearms were recovered as well as ammunition.

A 23-year-old man and two 18-year-old men were all arrested in a vehicle nearby a short time later.

The 23 year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

One 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and possession with intent to supply drugs other than class A. The other 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and possession of an offensive weapon.

They have all been taken into custody at police stations in Bedfordshire while enquiries continue.

Community officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area today to provide reassurance.