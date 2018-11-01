Four guilty of killing of Luton teenager AJ

Four men have been found guilty of the killing of a Luton teenager.

A jury at the Old Bailey today found the men guilty of the killing of Azaan Kaleem.

Azaan, known as AJ, was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend as they walked down a street in Luton on March 22.

Two men aged 18 and 19, who cannot be named, and Harrison Searle, 18, are convicted of murder.

Reece Bliss-McGrath, 20, was found guilty of manslaughter and Ross Noon, 18, was cleared on all counts. The four men will be sentenced next month.

All five had denied murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.