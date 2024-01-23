Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a busy night for traffic police around Luton as they took four cars off the streets.

Starting off in Caddington, officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit pulled over a driver who had been cruising around without insurance. The unit said on X: “The vehicle has been seized, the driver reported and driver and passenger have a cold walk home.”

A few hours later, police pulled over a car as it was driving around Luton “with an orange flashing light on its roof”. They found that the driver not only had no insurance, but was a provisional licence holder. The car was recovered and the motorist was reported.

Officers on the scene taking another car off the streets of Luton. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit