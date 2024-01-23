Four Luton drivers have cars seized by police in overnight operation
It was a busy night for traffic police around Luton as they took four cars off the streets.
Starting off in Caddington, officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit pulled over a driver who had been cruising around without insurance. The unit said on X: “The vehicle has been seized, the driver reported and driver and passenger have a cold walk home.”
A few hours later, police pulled over a car as it was driving around Luton “with an orange flashing light on its roof”. They found that the driver not only had no insurance, but was a provisional licence holder. The car was recovered and the motorist was reported.
In their third Luton stop of the evening, a driver was pulled over on suspicion of having no insurance. They seized the car and reported the incident after discussions with the driver revealed he was a provisional licence holder. And no more than 60 seconds since their last stop, another car passed by them with no insurance. This time, this driver had no licence at all and their car was taken away.