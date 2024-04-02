Four Luton men charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in county lines drugs sting

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Four men from Luton have been charged with drug dealing offences after a six-month operation into a criminal gang

Police found more than a kilogram of cocaine and heroin, £58,000 in cash, a gun, an imitation firearm, ammunition and 15 bladed weapons during the investigation into county lines drug dealers, which took place between September 2023 and March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They arrested 21 people, including four men from Luton: Habib Iqbal, 37, of Watermead Road, was charged with supplying or offering to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin). Javon Sutton-Fahie, 38, of Westerdale; 37-year-old Wesley Barker, of Pastures Way; and Zeheen Haseeb, 26, of Old Bedford Road, were also charged with the same offence.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, said: “This action forms part of a long running investigation into drug supply networks in the Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield areas. The disruption of these county lines will make a significant impact on drug use and associated crime in the region. It also sends a clear message that drug dealing will not go unpunished and anyone involved will be caught and jailed.