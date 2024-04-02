Four Luton men charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in county lines drugs sting
Four men from Luton have been charged with drug dealing offences after a six-month operation into a criminal gang
Police found more than a kilogram of cocaine and heroin, £58,000 in cash, a gun, an imitation firearm, ammunition and 15 bladed weapons during the investigation into county lines drug dealers, which took place between September 2023 and March.
They arrested 21 people, including four men from Luton: Habib Iqbal, 37, of Watermead Road, was charged with supplying or offering to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin). Javon Sutton-Fahie, 38, of Westerdale; 37-year-old Wesley Barker, of Pastures Way; and Zeheen Haseeb, 26, of Old Bedford Road, were also charged with the same offence.
Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, said: “This action forms part of a long running investigation into drug supply networks in the Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield areas. The disruption of these county lines will make a significant impact on drug use and associated crime in the region. It also sends a clear message that drug dealing will not go unpunished and anyone involved will be caught and jailed.
“Exploitation of vulnerable young people is just one of the tragic symptoms of organised drug gangs. County lines dealers can coerce people into providing a base for dealers to operate or to act as distributers themselves. They often use young people to handle drugs and money, drawing them deeper into gang affiliation that often leads to violence and abuse.”