Four masked men force their way into Dunstable home in 'terrifying ordeal' for victim

Four masked men forced their way into a Dunstable home during an aggravated burglary on Thursday (December 23).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Chiltern Road at about 7.30pm, with the occupant threatened before the intruders made off with an iPhone and cash.

One of the men was described as white, aged about 20, of medium build, 5ft 6ins and wearing a black jacket and dark jogging bottoms. Another was described as white, aged about 20, 5ft 7ins and large. He was wearing a green hooded zip-up jumper and black jogging bottoms.

Masked men forced their way into the property in Dunstable

T/DC Asim Warraich, investigating, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the group of men in the area at the time or has any information about this crime.”