Four masked men force their way into Dunstable home in 'terrifying ordeal' for victim
The intruders stole an iPhone and cash
Four masked men forced their way into a Dunstable home during an aggravated burglary on Thursday (December 23).
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Chiltern Road at about 7.30pm, with the occupant threatened before the intruders made off with an iPhone and cash.
One of the men was described as white, aged about 20, of medium build, 5ft 6ins and wearing a black jacket and dark jogging bottoms. Another was described as white, aged about 20, 5ft 7ins and large. He was wearing a green hooded zip-up jumper and black jogging bottoms.
T/DC Asim Warraich, investigating, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the group of men in the area at the time or has any information about this crime.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting 40/69020/21. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or submit information via the Bedfordshire Police website: www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report