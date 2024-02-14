Four men arrested after police in Luton find drugs in early morning raid
Four men in Luton were arrested early this morning (February 14) after police seized class A and B drugs from them.
During the operation, drugs were found as well as a “number of mobile phones believed to be used to facilitate a drug supply ring”.
The men were arrested and remain in police custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Scott Fowler, leading the specialist unit, said: “Time and time again we have seen the devastating links between, drugs, serious violence and exploitation and these recent results haven’t been short of these well-known hallmarks.
“When we say that we won’t let up on our efforts to tackle gangs and organised crime, this is why. Anyone who thinks it’s okay to fund their lifestyle by selling life-destroying drugs in our communities, being in possession of and using deadly weapons and exploiting vulnerable people to do it, is sorely mistaken. In less than seven days we believe we have taken out one drugs line while severely disrupting three more and I would like to assure any drug dealer reading this that our efforts are far from over.
He added: “I would also appeal to the wider community, while we employ a number of tactics to identify and apprehend those involved in drug dealing, your reports are integral in these results too. If you have suspicions, concerns or evidence of somebody dealing drugs or being exploited by drug dealer – I urge you to report it.” You can report your concerns by calling 101.