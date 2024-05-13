Drugs and cash found by officers. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police in Luton were “catching rays and organised criminals” this weekend when they arrested four men after finding over £100,000 in cash and five kilograms of drugs.

Officers working as part of Operation Costello, a taskforce cracking down on organised crime, raided properties in Shaftesbury Road and Crawley Road and arrested two men in their 20s, one in his 30s and one in his 40s. They were charged on suspicion of supplying a controlled Class A drugs.