Four men charged over regional burglaries

Four men have appeared at court charged with burglary offences across the region, including in Bedfordshire.

Alexandru Dumitrescu, 34, Mihail Dumitrescu, 27, and Romulus Bircea, 48, all of Gordon Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Rolls Virag, 41, of Vivian Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

They all appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday), where they were remanded in custody.

The charges relate to a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

A man, 49, and three women, aged 18, 23 and 30, have been bailed until 20 December in connection with the series and a 48-year-old man has been released under investigation.