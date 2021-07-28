Four more arrests over violent disorder in Bury Park which left victim with severe leg injuries

Just over a week on from the violent disorder in Dunstable Road, Luton in the early hours of Tuesday 20 July, detectives from Bedfordshire Police have made a further four arrests.

Three men in their 20s and a teenage boy, all from Luton, were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) in connection with the incident.

Two of the men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, whilst the third man and the teenager were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder.

Police (stock image)

They have all since been released on bail.

This brings the number of people arrested in connection with the incident to 10, after one person was released with no further action.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, who is leading the investigation, said: “In the early hours of last Tuesday morning, we saw some horrific violence on the streets of Luton and we are doing all we can to find those responsible.

“Our investigation is progressing well and our appeals for information have been successful, which has helped immensely with our enquiries.

“I want to thank these members of the public for telling us what they know and helping us to move this investigation forward.

“Remember if you do have anything you want to tell us, no matter how small, you can contact us online or via 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Every piece of information we receive is helping us build a picture of what happened and what caused such violence to erupt in the first place.”

Anyone with information can contact police online at bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting Operation Logic.