Four people charged following stabbing at Luton barbers

Four people have been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and knife offences by Bedfordshire Police, after a teenager was stabbed in Luton.

At around 4.40pm on Saturday, February 5, the victim was in a barbers in Selbourne Road when he was approached by several other males.

The group proceeded to stab the boy several times, leaving him requiring hospital treatment for life-changing injuries.

Three people have been charged over the attack

On Friday (February 11) the force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested three people. A further two men were arrested on Monday (February 14) following a warrant.

Subsequently, two men and two boys aged between 17 and 21 from Luton have now been charged with GBH and possession of a knife.

They have all been remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance in March.

PC Sarah Warren, investigating, said: “This incredibly violent attack has left a boy with significant injuries which are thought to be life changing.

“Our enquiries have been ongoing since the attack and we will be relentless in our pursuit of anyone involved in knife crime.

“Our work is progressing and I would urge anyone who witnessed the attack or who was in the area at the time to get in touch via our reporting channels or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”