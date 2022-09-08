Fuel worth hundreds of pounds stolen from lorries in Hemel Hempstead and village near Dunstable
Hertfordshire Police are warning lorry drivers about the issue
Lorry drivers are being asked to be extra vigilant by police following the theft of hundreds of pounds worth of fuel from their vehicles in Hemel Hempstead and Markyate in the last two days.
About 200 litres of fuel, worth around £380, was stolen from a lorry parked in
Buncefield Lane in Hemel Hempstead between 10.20am and 10.48am yesterday (September 7).
More fuel, estimated at being worth £275, was also stolen from an 18-tonne lorry parked in Dunstable Road in Markyate between 7pm on September 6 and 3am on September 7.
Detective Sergeant Daniel Evans from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit said: “We wanted to let lorry drivers know about these thefts and ask the public to keep an extra eye out for any suspicious behaviour around lorries.”
DS Evans added: “We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have any dash cam footage so we can identify the person/people responsible.”
Anyone with information is asked to please email here.
People can also report information online here or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/72232/22 (Hemel) and 41/72170/22 (Markyate).