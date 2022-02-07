Gang armed with knives and machetes attack two men near Luton supermarket

Police investigating a disorder in Luton, which involved two men being set upon by a group armed with knives and machetes, are appealing for information.

At around 5.45pm on Wednesday (February 2), reports were received that a group of six men were involved in an confrontation with two other men near to Farmfoods supermarket in Park Street.

After escaping to a nearby casino, one of the victims was later treated at hospital for a number of knife wounds to his shoulder. The offenders also fled the scene.

The attack happened near to Farmfoods supermarket in Park Street.

Officers are seeking the public’s help in identifying the group involved, who were described as wearing dark tracksuits and face coverings.

PC Glenn McAlpine-Given, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “This is a very concerning incident which took place in a busy part of town at a time of day when there were many people in the area.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who saw the incident or perhaps noticed the group involved. These details could be incredibly helpful to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via the force’s online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/6444/22.