Gang jailed after stolen jewellery found inside Luton Airbnb

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:14 BST
Four gang members are behind bars after they were caught in Luton with more than 500 pieces of jewellery and thousands of pounds in different currencies.

The men were stopped by Bedfordshire Police in January as they were heading back to Luton after breaking into a property in Milton Keynes and stealing jewellery.

Officers pulled over the black Mercedes-Benz to find the stolen belongings in the back of the vehicle.

Police then searched the Airbnb they were renting in Luton, and found more jeweller, including watches.

Daniel Guzman, Nelson Rojas, Pablo Rogas-Romero and Victor Alfredo Higuchi Campos. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
In a month-long crime spree, starting in December 2024, the gang targeted 13 properties in Cambridge, Elmbridge, Runnymede, London, and Milton Keynes – taking items worth £54,659, along with foreign currency.

Suitcases belonging to the four men were inside the Airbnb, as well as a signal jammer and a portable diamond and gem tester.

Both the Mercedes-Benz and a silver Vauxhall were linked to the offences. Communications data and CCTV footage of the vehicles at petrol stations along the routes linked all of the men to the crimes.

Daniel Guzman, 36; Nelson Rojas, 54; Pablo Rogas-Romero, 39; and Victor Alfredo Higuchi Campos, 49 admitted the charge of conspiracy to commit burglary. The four, all of no fixed address, were sentenced to five years and seven months each at Kingston Crown Court on Monday (18 August).

Around half of the stolen items have been reunited with their owners.

Detective Inspector Emma Huggett of Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary unit, Operation Maze, said: “We are delighted to have played a part in the capture of these men.

“It shows that organised burglary will not be tolerated, and we remain committed to tackling it here in Bedfordshire and working with our colleagues more widely to disrupt crime groups and bring them to justice.”

Surrey Police’s investigating officer, PC Rachael Jordan, said: “A lot of time, dedication, and a variety of investigative tools ensured that the offenders were identified and prosecuted. This sentencing reflects the seriousness and the impact that breaking into people’s homes has on our local communities.

“The offenders operated in a coordinated and calculated manner, targeting homes with no regard for the distress they caused.”

