Gang kidnapped and robbed victim near Dunstable Downs

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A gang kidnapped and robbed a man in a lay-by near Dunstable Downs.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating the incident say the victim was assaulted on the B4541 by a group of men, who bundled him into an unknown vehicle to Main Road NOrth, Dagnall.

Once there, they robbed him of his clothes and personal belongings.

The incident happened at around 1am on Friday, July 18.

If you have information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area, please call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/41357/25.