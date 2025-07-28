Gang kidnapped and robbed victim near Dunstable Downs
A gang kidnapped and robbed a man in a lay-by near Dunstable Downs.
Detectives investigating the incident say the victim was assaulted on the B4541 by a group of men, who bundled him into an unknown vehicle to Main Road NOrth, Dagnall.
Once there, they robbed him of his clothes and personal belongings.
The incident happened at around 1am on Friday, July 18.
If you have information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area, please call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/41357/25.