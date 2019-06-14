Gang of eight men spotted fighting at Luton junction

One man was injured after a large gang fight broke out at a Luton street junction yesterday (June 13).

Between 2pm and 3pm a group of approximately eight men had been seen fighting at the junction of Beechwood Road and Dawlish Road.

The scene of the incident

One person has sustained injuries, which required hospital treatment.

The man are described as Asian with and their ages vary from late teens to mid-thirties.

A teenage boy has been arrested in relation to this incident and is currently in police custody.

DC Ben Stone said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who have witnessed this outrageous incident which happened in broad daylight in a residential street of Luton.

“We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour and we are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry to track those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Stone by visiting force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/33595/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.