The police now want witnesses to come forward to help their investigation

A Luton man has been left traumatised after a gang of masked men broke into to his house in the early hours of the morning.

The break-in happened between 12.30am and 1am on Thursday (December 14), in Grove Road, Luton. The victim told police that five or six masked men had broken into his home while he was in bed. They entered via a window at the back of the house before going into his bedroom.

The men were described as white and were said to be wearing face coverings.

PC Jamie Petrie said: “One would hope that their home is a safe place that brings comfort and happy memories. Unfortunately, what this victim has experienced is incredibly traumatic.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area between 12.30am and 1am, and who may have witnessed anything suspicious, to come forward. I would also urge people in the surrounding area to check any CCTV cameras or dash cam footage, as this may feature crucial information to support our investigation.”