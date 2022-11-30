A gang of three assaulted a man in a ‘brazen’ robbery in Dunstable.

At around 9.20am on Friday (November 25) a man walking with a friend on Court Drive was approached by a group of three men who threatened and assaulted him.

They managed to get away with an iPad, an iPhone, an Apple watch and some jewellery.

Bedfordshire Police

They also tried to take his friend’s phone but were unsuccessful.

The first man is described as Asian, around 18 years old, between 5’8’’ and 5’10’’, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a thin black jacket, a black beanie hat, black or blue shoes and was wearing a mask over his face.

The second man is also described as Asian, around 18 years old and around 5’9’’. He was wearing a Nike hoodie and black Nike tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black balaclava.

The third man is described as Black, around 19 years old and around six feet tall with a black beard. He has a tattoo on the back of his right hand which appeared to look like a red star. He also had a black beard and was wearing a black puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and was wearing a blue disposable face mask.

PC Maria Asif, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to get in touch with us.

“This was a brazen act that took place in the middle of the morning and we are keen to identify these perpetrators as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 with the crime reference number 40/67942/22 or 40/67959/22.