‘Good Samaritan’ appeal after man who stopped to help woman after collision between Luton and Harpenden
On Lower Harpenden Road, a collision between a red Audi convertible and a black Vauxhall Corsa happened at around 8.15am on Tuesday, May 21.
A woman, who was driving the Corsa, remains in hospital with serious injuries. Now police are looking for a man who stopped to help at the scene, as he could have information about what happened.
Bedfordshire Police said: “There’s no suggestion that he was involved in the collision but we do want to know what he saw as well as thank him for his assistance.
“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online with the reference number 76 of May 21.”