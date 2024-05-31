‘Good Samaritan’ appeal after man who stopped to help woman after collision between Luton and Harpenden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are trying to track down a ‘good Samaritan’ who stopped to help after a collision between Luton and Harpenden this month.

On Lower Harpenden Road, a collision between a red Audi convertible and a black Vauxhall Corsa happened at around 8.15am on Tuesday, May 21.

A woman, who was driving the Corsa, remains in hospital with serious injuries. Now police are looking for a man who stopped to help at the scene, as he could have information about what happened.

Bedfordshire Police said: “There’s no suggestion that he was involved in the collision but we do want to know what he saw as well as thank him for his assistance.