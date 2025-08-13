'Guaranteed police response' in Luton as part of Home Office campaign

Every area of Luton now has named, contactable officers for people to directly raise concerns with – as part of the government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Increased visible patrols are being carried out in Luton’s town centre and other crime hotspots, targeting antisocial behaviour, shop theft, robbery, and drug-related offences. This work is supported by the Safer Streets Summer Initiative, part of a coordinated national effort to make town centres safer.

Operation Rovik, led by Detective Inspector Emma Huggett, used high-visibility patrols and undercover operations to tackle robbery and drug crimes in the town. Over three days, the operation made five arrests, seized £1,000 in cash, four knives, and drugs. And over the past month, the enhanced policing approach in Luton has resulted in 58 arrests, six knives seized, and recorded 1,205 community engagements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can contact their named officer through the Bedfordshire Police website or follow the Community Policing Facebook pages for updates. You can also visit the police.uk website and search for your postcode to find out who your neighbourhood team are, and when police surgeries are being held.

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred, who oversees community policing for Bedfordshire, said: “Neighbourhood policing remains at the heart of our commitment to keeping Bedfordshire safe. Our named officers, made up of dedicated PCs and PCSOs, are embedded in communities across our towns and villages. Their contact details are now easily accessible via our website, and residents can see the real difference these teams are making every day by following their local Community Policing Facebook page or joining BedsConnected.

Mark Fowler, Chief Executive of Luton Council, said: "This joined-up approach builds on the work already being done by the Town Centre Taskforce, with a strong emphasis on policing and enforcement, with Bedfordshire Police and the council's Neighbourhood Enforcement Team patrols working together to cover hot spot areas and provide a more visible presence.

“We are tackling the issues that matter most to residents and visitors, and the early results are promising – with 1,130 hours of patrol time by our teams, 256 fixed penalty notices for littering and 99 for various breaches of the PSPO. It shows that when we work side by side, we can keep our busy town centre secure while giving people more to do, more to enjoy, and more reasons than ever to visit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Communities are sick of the antisocial behaviour and shop theft blighting their town centres. There are too many neighbourhoods across the country who simply do not feel safe.

“A connection between the police and public has been lost for too long but restoring visible officers to our streets and giving communities a proper named contact will rebuild those bonds with the communities they serve.

“The work forces have done so far under this government’s Plan for Change to restore trusted neighbourhood policing is already making a clear difference. We are now ending the postcode lottery of policing and ensuring every single community has a voice to make their streets safer.”