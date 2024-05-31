Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Luton man who killed a woman and attempted to cover his tracks by burning her body has been found guilty of murder.

Robert Brown, 38, was caught on CCTV dragging Victoria Greenwood back into his flat on Hitchin Road after she made a desperate bid to escape.

Today, (Friday) he was convicted of murdering the 41 year old. Her body was discovered in a car park in Hertfordshire last year.

During the trial, the court heard how Brown had arranged to meet Victoria, who worked as a sex worker, in the early hours of Friday 10 November.

Robert Brown

CCTV captured the pair arriving and entering his flat together, but footage later showed the victim on the ground outside, appearing to be trying to escape, with Brown pulling her back inside.

While investigating, detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit found that Brown had made multiple trips to different shops that weekend, purchasing a variety of suspicious items including a saw, a foldable sack barrow, a jerry can, and a large amount of cleaning supplies.

On Sunday 12 November, CCTV recorded him using the sack barrow to transport a large furniture unit wrapped in duct tape, containing Victoria’s body, from his flat to his car. He was also seen at a local petrol station that evening filling a container with fuel.

Emergency services were called to a car park near Wallington two days later to reports of a body on fire.

Victoria Greenwood was caught on CCTV trying to escape her killer

Brown, of Hitchin Road, Luton, was found guilty of murder following a three-week trial at Luton Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to obstructing a coroner in the exercise of their duty before the trial began. He is due to be sentenced on Friday 7 June.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation, said: “The violence and terror that Brown inflicted on a vulnerable woman, and the lengths he went to in covering up his crime, reveal a deeply disturbing and calculated nature.

“His actions not only resulted in the tragic loss of life but also caused immense pain to Victoria’s loved ones.

“Sadly, the nature of sex work can expose workers to a higher risk of violence, with perpetrators often taking advantage of being in a private or isolated place.

“We remain committed to apprehending dangerous individuals and providing comprehensive support, alongside partner agencies, to reduce the risks faced by sex workers and ensure their safety.”