Gun fired at vehicle in Luton by four masked men on bikes

Police are appealing for information after reports of shots being fired at a vehicle by four men on bikes.

The incident happened just before 5pm on Wauluds Bank Drive in the Marsh Farm area, when the men, wearing hoodies and face coverings, reportedly fired at the vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene and discovered that the targetted vehicle had been involved in a minor collision with another unrelated vehicle.

Beds Police are appealing for information

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

Detective Sergeant Wil Taylor, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward as this will help us with our investigation.

“We are currently carrying out several lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this incident and we want to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to investigate and find those responsible.

"Gun crime has no place on the streets of our county and will not be tolerated. These types of incidents are extremely rare, but we take them incredibly seriously when they do happen.

"Anyone willing to use lethal weapons so recklessly should not be on the streets posing a risk to people.

"Me and my team will be moving heaven and earth to catch those who did this. If you have any information, please get in touch with us or talk to Crimestoppers, if you would rather not speak to the police."

If you have any information about this incident, please report it online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Boil.