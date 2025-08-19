Gun fired in violent Luton brawl as teens fight with machetes

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A teenage boy is suspected of shooting a gun during a brawl between two groups of teens armed with machetes in Luton at the weekend.

Officers were called about two groups of young people fighting in Flint Close around 8pm on Sunday, August 17 – some with machetes.

One boy, who was believed to be carrying a gun, is described as Black, aged around 14 and 15, and was wearing a black tracksuit.

Another boy was injured during the violence.

Police put a Section 60 Order around the Marsh Farm area, allowing officers to stop and search anyone in the vicinity.

Detective Sergeant Flaminia Romita, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, said: “This incident and the subsequent Section 60 order will have no doubt caused concern to members of the community.

“Carrying firearms is never acceptable and we are urging anyone with information to contact us so we can identify those responsible and anyone who may have been injured that needs medical attention.

“There are currently increased police patrols in the area and officers are engaging with residents and businesses to provide reassurance and listen to any concerns.”

If anyone witnessed what happened or has any information that could identify anyone who was at the scene, please contact police via 101 or online quoting Operation Gladioli.