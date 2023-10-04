News you can trust since 1891
Guns, over £17k in cash and drugs worth over £100k seized in Luton raid

Two men have been charged on weapons and drugs offences
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:33 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 17:33 BST
The evidence seized by police in Luton. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
The evidence seized by police in Luton. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police in Luton have seized three guns, more than £17,000 in cash and drugs worth more than £100,000.

The seizures come after an investigation into a suspected drugs supply line. Officers from the Bedfordshire Police’s Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB) development team carried out the raid an address in the Stopsley area of the town last week (September 28).

Police searched the address for more than 12 hours and recovered three firearms - a sawn-off shotgun, a revolver and a Berretta handgun. They found other weapons, suspected Class A drugs worth up to £107,000, and £17,500 in cash.

Two men from Luton, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, were charged with several drugs and weapons offences.

Detective Inspector Katy Watts, from Bedfordshire Police CIB, said: “This is a significant seizure and a major disruption of violence, exploitation and organised crime in Luton. We are working around the clock to get drugs, weapons and criminal gangs off the streets of our county.

“Police can only tackle organised crime, and the violence and exploitation that comes with it, with the support of our communities, so please keep reporting suspicions and concerns to us so we can take action.”