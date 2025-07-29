Gunshot in Bedfordshire leads to 3 jailed for cross-county drugs line

Three men have been put behind bars after police investigating a gunshot uncovered their roles in a cross-county drugs line.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mateusz Zimny, Omar Joof and Cameron Tate pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

Police had seized significant quantities of cannabis and cocaine from properties linked to the men – along with multiple phones, cash and other drug paraphernalia – some of it covered in suspicious white powder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messages and other material found on the seized devices also connected the men to a wider drug supply network.

Mateusz Zimny, Omar Joof and Cameron Tate, and below, some of the seized drugs. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police

The investigation began as part of separate inquiries into a gunshot in Arlesey last year.

Zimny and Tate were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, July 18, while Joof was sentenced earlier in June.

Zimny, 26, and of Cherry Blossom Close, London, was sentenced to three years and nine months, with an additional 10 months for separate drug and driving offences committed in another county, to run consecutively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joof, 24, and of Milestone Road, Hitchin, was jailed for three years and four months, and Tate, 26, and of Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City, for three years.

Detective Constable Nema Behzadi from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, who led the investigation, said: “Drugs are a major factor behind much of the violence and criminality we deal with, posing a serious risk to public safety.

“We are committed to targeting those involved in drug supply – even when operations cross force and county borders.

“By working together and sharing intelligence, we can make it harder for criminals to operate and help protect our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you believe a drugs line may be operating in your area, report to police online or by calling 101.

Signs to spot include:

> Suspicious activity at a property, such as people coming and going at all hours

> An increase in anti-social behaviour, such as littering, vandalism, noise and street drinking

> Finding drug paraphernalia such as discarded needles, small plastic bags or other drug-related items

> Residents being threatened or feeling intimidated by groups of people who haven’t been seen in the area before