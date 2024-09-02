Gunshots fired in Luton during early hours of morning - police hunting for suspects

Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

Gunshots were fired in Luton on Saturday (August 31) and police are appealing for witnesses.

The loud bangs were heard in Angel Close, Leagrave, at around 1.40am.

No-one was injured and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Two suspects; one dressed in light clothing and another in dark clothing, wore face coverings and are believed to have left the scene on an off-road bike."

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 40/48531/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online and provide information anonymously.