Gunshots fired in Luton during early hours of morning - police hunting for suspects

By Jo Robinson
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 09:46 BST
Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.
Gunshots were fired in Luton on Saturday (August 31) and police are appealing for witnesses.

The loud bangs were heard in Angel Close, Leagrave, at around 1.40am.

No-one was injured and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Two suspects; one dressed in light clothing and another in dark clothing, wore face coverings and are believed to have left the scene on an off-road bike."

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 40/48531/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online and provide information anonymously.