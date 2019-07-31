Hair-raising footage shows Luton drug dealers put lives at risk in police chase

A trio of Luton drug dealers have been jailed for more than 20 years in total after endangering police officers coming to arrest them.

Jake Renton, 28, of Park Street, Luton, and Luke Rowe, 27, of no fixed abode, were arrested on 26 October after crashing into several vehicles in Dunstable Road, Luton, while attempting to flee from armed police.

Renton, Rowe and Hearty

One kilogram of cocaine, worth around £35,000, was found in the car while Renton was also found to be in possession of a knife.

Rowe was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs while Renton was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of a bladed article.

In December fellow drug dealer Patrick Hearty, 33, of Woodcock Road, Luton, was also arrested, after ERSOU officers uncovered evidence to suggest he was the person responsible for supplying the cocaine to Renton and Rowe.

When Hearty was arrested he tried to stab two police officers in the face and subsequently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and two counts of attempting to cause actual bodily harm.

The trio appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, July 19, where Renton was jailed for nine years, Hearty for six and a half years, and Rowe for five years.

Detective Inspector Trevor Davidson said: “These were three incredibly dangerous individuals, not only did they run an organised drugs business supplying Class A drugs, they also put the lives of others at risk. Rowe and Renton carried out a reckless rampage through Luton’s roads, while Hearty attempted to attack officers with a knife as they carried out a warrant for his arrest.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers, this drug dealing group has been taken off the streets for a substantial amount of time.

“Tackling the importation and supply of Class A drugs across the eastern region is one of our priorities, and we will continue to use our specialist capabilities to bring serious and organised criminals such as these to justice.”