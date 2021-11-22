Hatters 'praying' that Luton Town supporter in a coma following assault in London makes a full recovery

Luton Town Football Club say they are 'praying' that a Hatters supporter currently fighting for his life after being assaulted following Friday night's match with QPR makes a full recovery.

Brian Rourke, 52, suffered a serious head injury in the aftermath of the match as we first reported here.

On Sunday, police revealed they have arrested a 26-year-old man as part of their investigation into the assault. He remains in custody as enquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue (more here).

Luton Town FC

In a statement issued this lunchtime, the club said: "The thoughts of everyone at Kenilworth Road are with Brian Rourke and his family at this incredibly worrying time.

"When a member of the Luton Town family is ill or injured, it affects us all. Brian is known as a faithful supporter and we are praying that he makes a full recovery.

"The circumstances are under a police investigation but, however this came about, no supporter should go to watch a football match, as Brian did at QPR on Friday night, and suffer in this way.

"We urge anyone who has any information or evidence of the incident that led to his injury, to contact police on 101 (ref 7888/19nov) to assist with their enquiries."