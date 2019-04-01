Have you seen copper Ford Fiesta stolen during Luton burglary?

Police are investigating after a car was stolen during a burglary in Luton.

Between 10.30pm on Monday, March 25, and 4.30am the next day, a house in Trimley Close was burgled.

During the burglary a set of car keys, and subsequently the car, were taken. The car is a ‘chrome copper’ Ford Fiesta, with the registration number LT18 VEB.

PC Alexandra Harpin is investigating and said: “The car is a limited edition colour and there aren’t many of the same colour around.

“We’re keen to ensure the car can be returned to its rightful owner so it would be useful to hear from any members of the public who spot a copper coloured Ford Fiesta in the area, so we can establish whether it is the same car that has been taken.”

Anyone with any information can call 101 quoting reference number 40/17475/19.