Bedfordshire Police is appealing for help in finding a missing 80-year-old woman from Luton.

Mary Jones was reported missing earlier today and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Mary Jones of Luton.

She is described as white, approximately 5’8’’ with dark shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information about Mary’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 999 or by visiting their online reporting centre and quote incident number 106 of today (June 13).