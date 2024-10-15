Have your say on how to tackle domestic abuse and support survivors in Central Bedfordshire

Domestic violence illustration. Image: Chris Etchells.

Residents in Central Bedfordshire can have their say on the council’s Domestic Abuse Strategy.

Its current domestic abuse strategy outlines five key areas to tackle the issue and provide support for people affected by it, as well as how this would be achieved. It was established in 2022.

The new domestic abuse strategy is for the next five years (2025 to 2030) – and the council wants the public to help shape it.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: “As part of the six week consultation, residents are being asked whether the actions in the previous strategy have been effective in tackling domestic abuse and supporting victims, and whether they should be carried forward into the new strategy.

"The council is also keen to hear from anyone affected by domestic abuse who has suggestions for improvements or additions.

“Anyone can be affected by domestic abuse; statistics show that one in four women and one in six men will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lives, which amounts to over two million adults in total.”

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “We want to hear from as many people as possible about our domestic abuse strategy, especially those who have been directly affected and their friends and family.

“Domestic abuse can affect anyone and can take many different forms. It can have a severe and lasting impact on survivors and their families, and that’s why the public’s feedback is so important to help us create a strategy that truly supports those affected by domestic abuse."

The consultation will close on November 25. Visit the council website to take part.