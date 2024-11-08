"He will be sorely missed by everyone": Family pay tribute to Luton man found dead as police investigate murder

Sukhjinder Singh-Gill

The family of a man who died in Luton have described him as ‘well-loved and selfless’ as police treat his death as murder.

Sukhjinder Singh-Gill, known as Mickey, was found by paramedics at an address in Althorp Road, on Monday (November 2).

Family of the 57-year-old have paid tribute to him. They said: “Mickey was a well-loved brother, uncle and son. He was polite and respectful and would never harm anyone.

“Mickey was well known in the local community and loved by all who knew him.

“He was a selfless person and would always look out for others, put them first and help people where he could.

“His death has come as a shock and he will be sorely missed by everyone, especially his friends and family. The family would like to thank the police and the local community for their support at this difficult time.”

Nathaniel Sereaton, 42, and of Milliners Court, was charged with murder on Wednesday (November 6). He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 11).

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner said: “Our thoughts first and foremost remain with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died.

“One man has been charged in connection to the death, and we would like to reassure our communities that this was an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

“If anyone has any further information that may assist our investigation please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online quoting Operation Invidia.