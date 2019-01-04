Heavy emergency services response after stabbing in Luton Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Emergency services are in attendance after a stabbing in Cardigan Street in Luton this afternoon. An ambulance helicopter has left the scene although a police presence remains. A police presence remains at the top of Cardigan Street A Beds Police spokesman said they were alerted by ambulance to the stabbing just before 4.30pm. More to follow. Former Avon lady, 74, ‘fatally knifed’ her toy boy lover after he urinated in her Dunstable conservatory