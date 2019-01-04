Heavy emergency services response after stabbing in Luton

Emergency services are in attendance after a stabbing in Cardigan Street in Luton this afternoon.

An ambulance helicopter has left the scene although a police presence remains.

A police presence remains at the top of Cardigan Street

A Beds Police spokesman said they were alerted by ambulance to the stabbing just before 4.30pm.

