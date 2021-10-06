Heavy fine for Luton shopkeeper found with illicit tobacco

A shopkeeper has been fined for selling illicit tobacco at his Luton shop.

Mohammad Azad, aged 64, of Broad Mead, Luton, appeared before Luton Magistrates on September 29 for selling the tobacco from his shop Ali’s Home Bargains in Leagrave Road, Luton. Officers from Trading Standards found 679 packets of non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes, plus 63 packets of hand rolling tobacco and 13 items of niche tobacco following a tip-off in December 2020.

Mr Azad pleaded guilty to all of the nine offences against him and was fined £3,400, with a victim surcharge of £181 and costs of £1,230. The total to be paid is £4,811 for which Mr Azad has to pay £200 per month.

Ali Home Bargains store (Google)

In mitigation he maintained he did not know the tobacco products were there, but that one of the shop workers must have been responsible. However, he did accept his guilt as the shop owner and was negligent not to check. The court was told he is an honourable man who does charity work and community work.

Sarah Hall, Service Director for Neighbourhood Services and Community Safety said, “Not only does the sale of illicit tobacco evade tax and is unfair to honest traders, illicit tobacco is more dangerous than regulated tobacco. Ingredients are unregulated and cigarettes do not extinguish in the same way as regulated products, increasing the risk of house fires. The cheaper price also may encourage people to start or continue to smoke. The sale of illicit tobacco also is often linked to other wider organised criminal activity."

Landlords whose tenants are engaged in the sale of illicit tobacco will also be advised and investigated by trading standards in relation to proceeds of crime where sales continue in a bid to crack down and improve standards of trading within Luton. Businesses can also face closure.

Luton Trading Standards is investigating and gathering information on the sale of illicit tobacco across Luton.