Heroin, cocaine and £100,000 seized in Luton after police stop car
Three men arrested over the incident
5kg of Class A drugs and around £100,000 in cash has been seized after police stopped a vehicle in Luton.
Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) carried out a proactive stop of a vehicle in Avenue Grimaldi yesterday (Tuesday).
On searching the car, officers found approximately 3kg of cocaine and around 2kg of heroin.
As a result of the stop, officers carried out a search at a property in Oak Road, Luton, where a bag containing approximately £100,000 of cash was found and seized.
Three men from Luton were arrested in connection with the investigation.
A 32-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
A 31-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
A third man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property has been released under investigation.