Heroin, cocaine and £100,000 seized in Luton after police stop car

Three men arrested over the incident

By Steve Sims
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:00 pm

5kg of Class A drugs and around £100,000 in cash has been seized after police stopped a vehicle in Luton.

Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) carried out a proactive stop of a vehicle in Avenue Grimaldi yesterday (Tuesday).

On searching the car, officers found approximately 3kg of cocaine and around 2kg of heroin.

5kg of Class A drugs and around £100,000 in cash has been seized

As a result of the stop, officers carried out a search at a property in Oak Road, Luton, where a bag containing approximately £100,000 of cash was found and seized.

Read More

Read More
Two killed and three arrested following fatal crash in Central Bedfordshire

Three men from Luton were arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 32-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

5kg of Class A drugs and around £100,000 in cash has been seized

A 31-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

A third man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property has been released under investigation.