Heroin, cocaine and £100,000 seized in Luton after police stop car

5kg of Class A drugs and around £100,000 in cash has been seized after police stopped a vehicle in Luton.

Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) carried out a proactive stop of a vehicle in Avenue Grimaldi yesterday (Tuesday).

On searching the car, officers found approximately 3kg of cocaine and around 2kg of heroin.

As a result of the stop, officers carried out a search at a property in Oak Road, Luton, where a bag containing approximately £100,000 of cash was found and seized.

Three men from Luton were arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 32-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 31-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.