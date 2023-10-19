News you can trust since 1891
High-level dealer from Luton who ran a drugs supply across the country is jailed

He was sentenced to more than 8 years
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Sean Davie. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceSean Davie. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Sean Davie. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A Luton man who ran a drugs supply across the country has been put behind bars.

Sean Davie, 55, was jailed on Tuesday to eight years and nine months in prison. He had previously been convicted for his involvement in a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, namely amphetamine and cocaine, and was subeject to a confiscation order for more than £700,000 of his ill-gotten gains.

Dectective from Bedfordshire Police worked with French authorities to uncover data on an encrypted Encrochat device, where Davie went by the handle ‘Tanball’ and was seen to arrange the buying and selling of cannabis and cocaine – worth between £35,000 and £40,000 per kilo – as well as setting up meetings and exchanges with criminal contacts.

On some messages he also acted as an intermediary for other associate dealers in selling their product.

Davie, of Luton Hoo Estate, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the making of an offer to supply a quantity of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B cannabis.

Investigation Officer Alex Howell, from Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello, said: “Davie was evidently a high-level drug dealer and engaged in the extensive facilitation and supply of controlled drugs.

“It’s also clear he thought the encryption would enable him to conduct this criminality with no concerns from the police and other law enforcement agencies.

“But he was wrong, and we will continue to bring those to justice who endeavour in this murky business which is intrinsically linked to violence and exploitation.”

Operation Costello is the largest operation in Bedfordshire Police’s history aimed at tackling organised crime gangs, going after the major players involved in the import and sale of drugs locally.

It is Bedfordshire Police’s response to the national Operation Venetic, which looks at criminality concealed by specialist encrypted phones.

Cracking the encryption on these specialist devices has enabled police to shine a light on the drug networks suspected of being involved in the highest levels of serious and organised crime across the country.