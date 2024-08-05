‘Hit and run’ appeal after motorcyclist left with ‘serious injuries’ in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 11:20 BST

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a hit and run in Luton.

The collision between a motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Astra happened in Nappsbury Road at around 6pm on Tuesday, July 30.

The silver Vauxhall Astra – which police say had been driving erratically in the Clophill area of the county prior to the collision” – drove off.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

PC Chloe Marshall said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the collision which were believed to have taken place in Clophill around 5pm.

"Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that captures the collision or the Silver Vauxhall between Clophill and Luton is asked to get in touch."

If you have any information, call 101 or tell the force about it online here quoting reference 408 of 30 July

