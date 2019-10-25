Home Office confirms 4 suspected illegal immigrants in custody as Luton investigation continues

The Home Office has confirmed four suspected illegal immigrants are in custody after a lorry stopped in Luton yesterday.

Immigration enforcement officers were contacted by Bedfordshire Police yesterday (Thursday) after officers attended an incident on an industrial estate in Kimpton Road shortly after 10.30am. According to eyewitnesses, four men had been seen leaping from the back of a lorry.

Today, the Home Office confirmed four men have been taken into custody on suspicion of immigration offences and their nationalities have yet to be established.

The men will be transferred to immigration officers to be interviewed and their cases will be dealt with according to the immigration rules.

Home Office spokesman said: “No-one should be risking their life to attempt to enter the UK illegally in this dangerous way.

“Law enforcement partners including the police, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force work closely together to secure our borders and tackle illegal immigration.”