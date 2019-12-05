Houghton Regis duo caught on CCTV splashing cash on booze and cigarettes after Luton burglary

Two burglars from Houghton Regis were spotted on CCTV using stolen credit cards to buy alcohol and cigarettes after raiding a Luton home.

Jason Dennett, 31, of Chelsea Gardens, Houghton Regis, and Mark Nicholson, 48, formerly of the same address, were sentenced today (Thursday) at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty of burglary.

Jason Dennett (left) and Mark Nicholson (right)

Dennett received a sentence of two years and six months and Nicholson received two years.

In the early hours of October 25, Dennett and Nicholson forced their way into a home in Goshawk Close, Luton, whilst the residents were asleep.

The pair stole two handbags, one of which contained car keys and bank cards, and made off with the vehicle.

Police officers quickly discovered around £420 was spent on the victim’s cards on items including alcohol and cigarettes. Officers worked with the stores to access clear CCTV of the two men who used the stolen cars.

Dennet (left) and Nicholson (right) were caught on CCTV using the stolen credit cards

Later that morning, the stolen car was identified at a petrol station in Houghton Regis, where officers arrested all four people in the vehicle.

Two of the men arrested were Dennett and Nicholson, who matched the CCTV images and were identified by their tattoos.

DC Jason Wheeler, from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, Operation Maze, said: “I am pleased that these burglars are off of the streets in Bedfordshire, and I hope this result has helped the victim feel safe again.

“This was a fantastic result for the Operation Maze team and I’m glad Dennett and Nicholson will spend time behind bars. I hope that they spend their time reflecting on their actions.

“Burglary is still a key priority for the force and our dedicated unit will continue to deal with burglary offences.

"We continue to target those individuals who think this despicable behaviour in Bedfordshire is acceptable.”